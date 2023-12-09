St. George area population nears 200,000, Cedar City tops 66,000, per new report

Nearly 7,000 new people moved into Washington and Iron counties from July of 2022 to July of 2023, as the fast-growing southwestern corner of Utah continued its decade-long trend of growing larger.

On the other hand, the growth was significantly slower than in some previous years. By percentage, the region was growing about half as fast as it was from 2020 to 2021.

Washington County added 4,578 new residents during the 12 months measured, increasing to a total population of 198,533, while Iron County added 2,361 new residents, growing to 66,044, according to estimates reported out of the Kem C. Gardener Policy Institute at the University of Utah, the entity tasked with doing the state's major demographic work.

Both counties had already seen major growth since the beginning of the decade. The last official U.S. Census, dated April 1, 2020, showed Washington County with roughly 180,000 residents and Iron County at around 57,000.

Workers move plywood onto the roof of a new home in the Washington Fields area. Construction was among the fastest-growing job industries in the St. George area and across Utah over the past year, according to a new report from the state Department of Workforce Services.

Both counties have growth faster than the rest of Utah as a whole, although not by much. Statewide, the population was estimated at 3.46 million in the new Gardner Center estimates, having added nearly 56,000 new residents over the past year.

Utah has remained among the fastest-growing states in the nation for more than a decade, but the rates slowed during the 12-month period measured in the report, and the authors suggested the rates may slow even more in 2024.

"The midyear reference date of these estimates reflects a post-COVID-19 era, with rising inflation, increasing interest rates, and a moderation of high growth from the last few years," according to the report.

The statewide growth rate was 1.6%, a marked slowdown from the 2.8% growth seen just two years earlier. The rate could slow even more by the time the next estimates are released in December of 2024, given trends seen toward the back end of this year.

Statewide, 27 of 29 counties grew their populations.

Move-ins, not births

Crowds wait in line to board a shuttle bus beneath the red cliffs of Zion National Park. Preliminary counts at the park showed more than 4.6 million people visited the park in 2022.

Another significant change was the decline in "natural" growth, or the number of new births compared to deaths.

There were only 713 more births than deaths in Washington County. Nearly all of the growth was due to in-migration, with 3,865 people moving into the county from elsewhere.

The figures were nearly as stark in Iron County, where natural growth added just 448 new people. In-migration, on the other hand, was credited with bringing 1,913 new people to the county.

Statewide, though, there was an increase in natural growth, with births-over-deaths accounting for 44% of the overall population growth. That marked the sharpest increase since 2013.

"The increase is a result of a sharp decline in annual deaths, a signal that COVID-19 deaths are starting to subside," according to the report. COVID-19 sharply increased deaths in 2021 and 2022 with statewide deaths increasing by 14.9% in 2021 and 6.1% in 2022 but decreasing by 10% in 2023."

Will the state continue to grow?

Athletes from around the world compete in the 2022 Ironman World Championships Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Utah's long-term trends suggest the state will continue to grow its population, especially in the St. George and Cedar City areas.

Washington and Iron counties are forecasted to see their populations double over the next 40 years, according to a separate Gardner Center publication that projects populations into the future.

If Washington County continues adding several thousand new residents every year, the numbers will quickly add up, with the population growing to a projected 464,528 in 2060.

The total number of households would grow from 62,416 to a projected 203,901, a forecast that matches the on-the-ground trends as new housing developments dot the landscape across the St. George and Hurricane areas.

Cedar City and the rest of Iron County are projected to grow to nearly 100,000 population, meaning it would look in 2065 much more like St. George and Washington County look today.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Here is how many new people moved to St. George, Cedar City areas last year