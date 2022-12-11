Is St. George a 'boomtown'? Metrics say yes, boding well for 2023

Crews work on construction of a new commercial building near Blackridge Drive in St. George. Construction jobs grew by 12% over the past 12 months in Washington County, part of a regionwide growth in the job market in recent years.

Over the last five years, the St. George metro area has seen its population grow by more than 20%, its number of businesses grow by more than 30% and its annual gross domestic product increase by nearly 4% each year.

Those figures, tabulated in a new report this week by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, mean the city ranks as the 23rd-fastest growing "boomtown" in the U.S.

"Despite the many challenges Americans have faced nationwide, there are some U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years," according to the report, which looked at data from 494 of the largest cities in the country on measures like population growth, income, number of businesses and changes in unemployment.

More jobs, more people

The growing population was the most obvious difference over those five years, with Washington County going from an estimated 160,000 in 2017 to more than 193,000 this year, according to estimates reported by the Kem C. Gardener Policy Institute at the University of Utah, the entity tasked with doing the state's major demographic work. Neighboring Iron County was growing at a similar rate, up from under 50,000 in 2017 to nearly 64,000.

Along with those move-ins came new construction, new businesses and new jobs, and local economists say the region remains attractive to potential growth in the coming years. The improving economy has been a huge boon for many local workers, at least according to data kept by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The per capita personal income in Washington County was $33,195 as recently as 2015, but had grown to $43,782 by 2021. In Iron County, that figure had risen from $28,617 to $36,412.

The region was one of the fastest to rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Washington County adding more than 8,000 new jobs between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of this year, according to DWS figures, replacing all of the jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic and then some. Neighboring Iron County responded nearly as quickly and added more than 2,700 new jobs over the same time period.

"Washington County has been just booming for years. Even the COVID setback was extraordinarily temporary," said Benjamin Crabb, the regional economist for central and southwestern Utah for the DWS. "Iron County is a similar story — it's a slightly different type of industry mix — but both are really growing."

Construction crews continue work on the new Washington County office complex in downtown St. George on Thursday. Construction has helped support fast-paced job growth across southwestern Utah over the past year, according to a new report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

There are some pressures that could put a strain on that growth though, including inflation and the fast-rising costs of housing in both counties. A typical Washington County home was listed for $649,900 as of the end of October, while the median asking price was $450,000 in Iron County. Rents have risen as well, with some industry analyses estimating a 15-20% increase in rents in just the past year.

And while both counties have seen increased numbers of building permits in recent years, many projects were still waiting to get off the ground, halted by the same supply chain issues faced by most of the rest of the country.

"If the workforce doesn’t have affordable housing in the area they’re kind of pushed out," Crabb said.

Strong job market

If a slowdown is coming, it hasn't showed up yet in Utah's job market.

Statewide, an estimated 50,600 new jobs were created between November of 2021 and November of this year, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 2.1%.

Crew members at Pink Box Doughnuts in St. George ready treats for visitors on the store's opening day on Aug. 13.

The new jobs amount to a 3.7% growth rate, and there were an estimated 1,690,000 working in November, compared to 37,300 who were unemployed and still actively looking for work, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We are two and one-half years beyond the onset of the COVID pandemic,” said Mark Knold, chief economist at the DWS office in Salt Lake City. “The Utah economy continues to be one of the nation’s best-performing state economies."

Knold said the numbers suggested that Utah has a lot of inherent demand, with new workers attracted to the area from other states.

"Only a strong flow of labor in-migration can support a low unemployment rate economy growing at this pace," he said.

The fastest-growing sectors over the past year were Construction (15,100 new jobs) and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (11,300), signaling how important the state's growing population and new development have been to the overall job market.

The state’s southwest corner has been among the fastest-growing regions, with Washington County boasting a 4.8% growth rate for the year, including a 12.1% growth rate in construction-related jobs. There were 83,098 people working countywide at the end of the month, according to the report.

Iron County was growing nearly as fast, with 24,458 total jobs, up 4% year-over-year.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Southern Utah's economy is growing, but will that continue?