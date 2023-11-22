St. George police investigating Tuesday bank robbery, suspect at-large

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The St. George Police Department is investigating after an alleged suspect robbed a grocery store bank near 700 South on Tuesday evening, Nov. 21.

The bank, located inside a Harmons grocery store in St. George, was reportedly robbed just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the suspect demanded and received money from the teller and never brandished a weapon. Employees confirmed with investigators they did not see a weapon during the robbery.

Investigators say the suspect was able to get away with an “undisclosed amount” of money and has not been apprehended as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not released details regarding the suspect, including any identifying features. In a press release, St. George Police Department officials said further information will be provided “when appropriate.”

An investigation into the robbery is active and ongoing, according to police.

