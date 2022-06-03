St. George proposes meeting fast-paced population growth, inflation with $500M budget

Construction goes on in the background as visitors wander through a house in the Desert Color development in St. George during the annual St. George Area Parade of Homes on Feb. 19.

Forecasting continued population growth and increased visitation, the St. George City Council hosted a public hearing Thursday on a $502.6 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, proposing a slew of new capital projects that managers say are needed to keep up with growing infrastructure demands.

The budget would be the largest in St. George's history, about $78 million more than last year's, and is more than twice as large as the budget passed as recently as five years ago. The general fund budget, or the money that would go toward ongoing expenses, would be $102.9 million, nearly 40% of which would be dedicated to public safety.

About a third of the money would be set aside for infrastructure and one-time projects, with managers saying they were largely making up for the lack of larger projects done in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth is projected to fuel a 9% increase in tax revenues year-over-year for the general fund, but city staff is also proposing the first in a series of planned property tax increases.

The city's "Safe St. George" plan proposes three different tax increases over the next five years. The amount of the increase depends on property values, but for the median St. George home value of $548,000, the increase would be about $5 per month in the first year.

It's been more than 35 years since the city approved a tax rate increase, City Manager Adam Lenhard said, arguing that the increase would impact most homeowners very little but would allow the city to increase its investment in public safety.

"Staff took a cautious approach in developing this year’s budget due to the high level of uncertainty currently in the economy caused by high inflation, international issues, continued supply chain delays, and the possibility of a recession in 2023," according to the budget proposal prepared by the city manager's office.

Downtown St. George is pictured in this image taken from the mesatop Tech Ridge development over downtown in December of 2021.

Almost all of the increases are related to growth and new development, with $68.5 million set aside for a new reservoir at Graveyard Wash, $36 million for a new city hall building and parking garage, nearly $9 million set aside for two fire stations and $5.3 million for new police officers and vehicles.

Another $15.9 million is set aside for improvements at the St. George Regional Airport and $11.1 million would go toward parks, trails and other related projects.

The proposed budget was posted online at www.sgcity.org in May. The council is scheduled to hold another public hearing on the budget on June 16 before voting to approve it before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

The higher-dollar spending wasn't popular with everyone though, with several people speaking up in the public hearing and complaining that while the tax rates weren't technically increasing, they were still going to need to pay more in taxes.

"We are living in a time where we don't know tomorrow if we're going to have enough money to buy food or if we are going to have food in our stores," said Patricia Kent, a resident who spoke up during the hearing.

Volunteers help city and county officials to remove grass on Sunbrook Drive in St. George during a regionwide campaign to remove "non-functional" grass in public places. Additional efforts to conserve water are built into the proposed 2022-2023 City of St. George budget, including a measure that would tear out grass in favor of artificial turf on some city soccer fields.

One man said he was a small business owner and felt squeezed by local taxes. Several complained that in a time of high inflation and with talk of a possible recession on the horizon, the city should be cutting back rather than spending more.

Several others said they felt the budget was appropriate and could even be made larger if the funds were used to improve infrastructure and maintain amenities. One man said he was disappointed that climate change didn't seem to be much of a consideration.

One council member, Michelle Tanner, argued the city could pull money from places like parks and recreation to help cover costs in public safety rather than raising taxes.

