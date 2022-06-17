St. George tentatively passes record $503 million budget with tax increase

St. George city hall, Oct. 12, 2021.

The St. George City Council debated at length on Thursday over its largest-ever budget before agreeing only tentatively, and by a split vote, to approve it along with an increase in property taxes.

This budget continues a recent trend of record-high budgets in St. George after the city cut back spending to respond to the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic. The last city budget, for fiscal year 2022, was over $423 million and was described as a "catch-up" budget.

This year the recommended budget for the city is $502.6 million, which is an 18.6% increase, according to St. George City Manager Adam Lenhard. He says the budget is so large because the city serves as a regional hub for southern Utah and provides services most cities don't, such as the St. George Regional Airport, a wastewater facility and the SunTran public transport system.

The increase in property taxes was framed as a way for the city to pay for its "Safe St. George" five-year plan to increase spending on public safety needs such as more personnel and equipment for the police and more fire departments. The property taxes will increase from .000684% to .000869% and cost the average property owner $4.77 in property taxes per month and $60 per year, according to Lenhard.

Lenhard said he fully endorses the tax increase and that St. George wouldn't propose a tax increase unless it was "absolutely necessary." He said that all public safety departments are doing the best job they can do with the resources they have but that due to the city's rapid growth those resources aren't meeting the demands of the city.

A St. George police vehicle parked on the side of a road on a sunny day.

"We do need to invest in our public safety departments. It’s definitely time. Our staff are overwhelmed," Lenhard said. "That's not any criticism of the job that they do. It's just a reflection of many things, but particularly the growth we've experienced over many years, and they need additional resources."

The Mayor of St. George, Michele Randall, also threw her support behind the increase.

"Property tax revenues help the City of St. George fund services to our community — and St. George hasn’t raised its portion of property taxes in 35 years,” she said in a prepared statement. “This is an opportunity for us to catch up to the growth we have experienced and continue to fund these vital services at a high level.”

This Safe St. George plan will cost an estimated $89.8 million and will add 104 new positions in the police and fire departments, costs for building or renovating four fire stations and the costs for 158 new fire and police vehicles, according to the city's online information page for this program.

The "Safe St. George" plan is estimated to cost $89.8 million over the next five years and is meant to increase spending on public safety personnel, equipment and infrastructure. June 16, 2022.

Lenhard says increasing property taxes is a move St. George has avoided in the past but that appears necessary now. He also said he wanted to convey to the city council and residents in attendance that the city of St. George only gets a small portion, about 12%, of a local resident's property tax. The vast majority — 70% — of property taxes go toward the Washington County School District and the other 18% goes to Washington County and water distribution services.

This property tax increase won't cover the entire cost for the Safe St. George program. Only 26% of the nearly $90 million in costs for Safe St. George will come from this property tax increase, which equates to approximately $23.1 million, said Robert Myers, the budget and financial planning manager for the city. The other $66.7 million will come from existing city funds, including revenue from impact fees, grants, bond issuances and city reserves.

A pie chart that breaks down the source of funding for the proposed "Safe St. George" Plan

This tax increase would also increase in three increments over the next five years, with the first rate being the highest, according to Deanna Brklacich, the assistant city manager. The next proposed increase would happen in 2024 and would be about $3 per month and $36 per year and the last increase would happen in 2026 and would $2.50 per month and $30 per year, meaning that if all those increases happen, the average resident would pay an extra $10.50 in per month in property taxes by 2026, according to Brklacich.

However, those property tax increases might not happen if the city's other less stable tax funds like sales taxes and franchise fees bring in a higher than expected revenue, according to Brklacich.

The police department is the largest department in the city’s $102.9 million general fund budget, with $27.8 million set aside for the department, which is 27.1% of the general budget. The fire department's expenditures are just over $12 million, which is 11.7% of the general fund.

Mixed reaction to tax increase

This budget and tax increase only gained tentative approval, requiring two separate votes of 4-1 to approve the budget and then the property tax increase. Michelle Tanner was the only council member to vote against approving the budget and tax increase, saying in a statement after the meeting that she supports an increase in spending on public safety but doesn't approve of a tax increase, especially in a record-high budget.

St. George City Council member Michelle Tanner listens during a public hearing at city hall on June 2, 2022.

In her statement, Tanner said pairing a tax increase with an increase on the police and fire departments is "a great sales pitch clearly" and that she won't be party to "tax and spend culture." Despite voting against an increase in spending on public safety Tanner said multiple times at the council meeting public safety should be the city's #1 priority and that the city should look at other ways to fund the increased public safety costs.

"I believe we should be looking for ways to shrink the government, not grow government, which increased taxes do," said Tanner in a text message to The Spectrum.

Although tax increases usually are met with skepticism, a non-profit that works to limit state and local taxes — the Utah Taxpayers Association — approves of the property tax increase proposed by the city, according to the president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, Rusty Cannon. He said it's unique that St. George hasn't raised property taxes in 35 years since most cities in Utah adjust taxes every five to eight years.

"It is understandable that (St. George’s) raising the certified rate this year is necessary," Cannon said in an email to The Spectrum. "The city has done a good job of explaining why the increase is needed and at this point, has kept the increase modest."

Other areas of the budget have already been cut, according to Lenhard. He said the general fund budget was already cut by $17 million to make it balanced before the tentative budget was even drafted.

Jimmie Hughes, a longtime city council member, said the tax increase is being considered because the city has known for some time that it needs to increase public safety spending and this is one solution to do it. He said he isn't ready to give full his full support behind the tax increase yet but is willing to take the next step in the process.

"We are not just saying 'hey let's raise taxes,' and we are saying 'hey we got a problem and how can we fix it and here is maybe a solution,'" said Hughes. "I don't know if this is the answer ... but there is nothing wrong with having the conversation."

Tanner's ideas to fund the Safe St. George plan include selling city-owned golf courses with an agreement the city could still get some revenue from these courses and doing the same with the Electric Theater, cut all "wasteful spending" such as travel expenses for conferences and rely more on creative funding measures to cover expenses for parks like community fundraisers. She said every option should be considered by the city to cover increased costs before a tax increase is considered.

Danielle Larkin, another city council member, said she is in favor of the property tax increase since the city has looked at all the options and this tax is a small increase. She also says the city decided to increase property taxes to pay for Safe St. George since it's a stable tax with a reliable yearly return.

"We have the lowest property taxes. We need to give raises to our police and our fire and our budget team has figured out a really great way to do that,” said Larkin. “The portion we want to raise property taxes is so minimal but it makes a big difference for our officers and our fire department.”

St. George City Council member Danielle Larkin listens during a public hearing inside the council chambers in a meeting on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Many citizens spoke in favor of the property tax increase, saying that the city should continue to maintain its recreational resources like parks, golf courses and pickleball courts while also increasing spending on public safety. Several spouses of police officers were also in favor, saying it would show the city supports public safety. Police officers themselves said the resources of the police department haven't kept up with St. George's growth and that the increase is needed.

Seth LeFevre is a St. George police officer and spoke in favor of the increase, saying the city should be able to do more for public safety while still maintaining other important programs.

"When we sacrifice those small things … we get a cement city full of crime,” LeFevre said.

Seth LeFevre addressed the St. George city council during a hearing on passing a new budget and property tax increase meant to add funding to the city's police and fire departments. June 16, 2022.

Another police officer, Matt Sherman, spoke right after LeFevre and said that in the 10 years he's worked in St. George, the staffing levels of the police department haven't changed much. Recently, he was on an overnight shift with just four other officers to cover the whole city. He said the police haven't been properly budgeted for a long time and that this plan is at least something to address the problem.

"What we personally are experiencing every single time the new budget year comes up where we can't get money," said Sherman. "In 10 years, I have not seen a plan and I now see a plan and we're asking the community to help."

Other citizens including Dana McCabe express similar viewpoints as Tanner and that she "backs the blue" and paying for public safety should be taken from other areas of the budget, especially in the current economic circumstances.

"If we can’t pay our police with half a billion, that’s billion, then this city is mismanaged,” McCabe told the council. “To ask people to shelter one penny extra or $100 a year then you’re missing the point.”

Although St. George does have a record budget, a majority of the funds in the budget are earmarked for certain functions, according to Lenhard. He said funds for capital projects are often part of a multi-year plan and are hard to move around and the enterprise funds — which make up 39% of the budget — and miscellaneous funds have restricted uses.

Lenhard said the most flexible part of the St. George budget is the general fund and increases in public safety will probably need to come from this fund.

Although the budget and the tax increase were approved, those measures aren't final yet. Lenhard said Utah state law requires each city to pass a budget by June 22 but there are more steps necessary for a tax increase. The city council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Aug. 18 to make a decision on this tax increase, with the possibility of multiple meetings being held before this date to further consider the property tax increase.

Areas outside of the tax increase

Big projects for this year's budget include building a replacement fire station headquarters, constructing fire stations both in the Little Valley and Desert Canyon areas, constructing a new city hall and parking structure, renovating the St. George Golf Clubhouse and adding bathrooms and concessions to the Dixie Sunbowl.

This council meeting was the second time the city council heard from the public about the budget.

For this year's over half-a-billion-dollar budget, 39% would be spent from the enterprise fund, with 34% spent on capital projects, 20% on the general fund, 6% on other funds and 1% on economic development agencies.

The general fund is the primary fund for the city and the revenue earned for this fund comes from various sources including taxes on sales and property, fees from city services like golf courses, grants and charges from building permits.

St. George projects its revenue for the general fund will increase by 5.7% from last year to bring the fund to just under $102.9 million. The city expects that for this next year sales taxes will bring in about $32 million, or 31% of the fund, while property taxes will bring in about $12.9 million, which is 13% of the fund. But that property tax number might not satisfy the city council.

The majority of the general fund — 62.8% — would be spent on personnel costs, with about 19.7% to be used for materials and supplies as well as debt services, and the other 17.5% on capital outlay projects.

The city has 813 full-time employees and 475 part-time employees, which is projected to cost some $88 million in salaries and other personnel costs. About $64 million of these costs come from the general fund. Of these positions, the Lenhard's office recommended adding 39 new positions, with 26 of those positions designated as public safety hires.

The St. George city council tentatively approved a record $500+ million budget and property tax increase in a 4 -1 vote on June 16, 2022.

The city's largest portion of the budget will be on enterprise funds and come from city operations that act in a similar way to a private business, where a service is charged for a fee. These include services like providing water and energy to residents, treating wastewater, collecting solid waste and funding leases and bonds issued through the municipal building authority.

The total amount of revenue money spent from these services for this upcoming budget is recommended to be $196.4 million.

Capital projects funds are used by the city to acquire, build and improve major facilities around the city that aren't covered by enterprise funds. These projects are normally projects that take multiple years to finish, with main source of funding for these projects coming from grants and bond proceeds as well as developers paying impact fees on construction projects, according to the budget document.

This year the capital projects funds are recommended to be approximately $169.7 million, with about $45.9 million going toward one-time capital projects. The expenditures this year for these projects include $29.2 million for a new city hall, $6.8 for a new parking structure and $2.8 million for replacing the Fire Station Headquarters.

Other funds for the city include "various activities not reported in the general fund," according to the budget document. These include funds from the city's debt services, revenues earned from airport passenger charges and operations at the Dixie Center, taxes on transit and parks and some grant funding.

The total amount of other funds for St. George amount to $28.2 million for the city, with the largest amount of the money coming from $14.9 million the city got from a grant through the American Rescue Plan. This is the second budget which the city has accounted for funds from this grant but is a lesser amount from the previous year when the city got $17.8 million from the American Rescue Plan. The cash from this grant for this budget is allocated towards revenue replacement and infrastructure for water and broadband infrastructure.

