St. Helena couple arrested for disciplining daughter with extension cords, police say

A St. Helena couple has been charged for allegedly disciplining their teenage daughter with extension cords, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia Nava, 33, and Melchor Nava, 38, were each charged Thursday evening with unlawful conduct toward a child, jail records show.

The parents called police to their home on Seaside Road Thursday afternoon due to their teenage daughter’s “behavioral issues,” according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, the daughter told them her parents had whipped her with extension cords as punishment. Police later found markings on the girl’s arms, legs and feet that appeared to confirm her accusation, Viens said. This evidence allowed police to obtain arrest warrants for the couple.

Following the parents’ arrests, their four children were taken into custody by the Department of Social Services. Viens said police do not yet know whether this alleged form of abuse happened more than once or with more than one child, but all four children will be interviewed as the part of the standard investigation process for potential child abuse.

Under South Carolina law, unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

As of Friday afternoon, Virginia and Melchor Nava were each being held on a $5,000 bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by child abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.