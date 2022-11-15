St. Helena man charged with attempted murder, held on $100k bond after shooting

A St. Helena man who was at large after a gas station shooting earlier this month has been arrested, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

John Henry Jenkins, 42, of St. Helena Island, was charged Tuesday morning with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace, jail records show.

The shootout occurred the night of Nov. 2 at Parker’s Kitchen off of U.S. 21 in St. Helena. After receiving a report of shots fired, police arrived to find evidence of gunfire in the parking lot but no victims or suspects inside the building.

The victim of the shooting was later identified at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot. Police were told there had been an altercation between two people at the gas station. As the man attempted to run away, he was shot in the leg.

Jenkins was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.

