St. Helena man charged after police accuse him of shooting at home on Saxonville Road

A St. Helena man faces multiple felony charges after police accuse him of shooting at a home following an argument last Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Joaquim Boone, 33, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Deputies were called out to a home on Saxonville Road on June 1 around 9 a.m. after getting a call about shots fired in the area, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. There, they found a man who told them that an argument had broken out between himself and another man who he identified as Boone, Bromage said. The man told police that he had gone inside after the argument and heard shooting outside. The man found his home had been hit several times by gunfire.

Boone left the area before deputies arrived and was found on Sunday, Bromage said.

If convicted of the felony charges, Boone could face up to five years in prison for the pointing and presenting charge and 10 years for the discharging into a dwelling charge, per the S.C. Code of Laws.

Boone was released from the detention center in Beaufort Sunday on bond. As of Monday, no attorney had been named for him, according to court records.