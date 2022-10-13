St. Helena man convicted of murder, given 37-year sentence after killing unarmed man

A St. Helena man was sentenced to 37 years in prison for the 2020 murder of another St. Helena man, according to a press release sent from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Channon Preston, 22, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime on Wednesday.

All three charges stem from the November 2020 murder of 30-year-old Steven Glover, which began with a drug deal and a robbery attempt.

Preston often bought marijuana from Glover, but on Nov. 18, 2020, Preston planned to rob him, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

After attempting to rob Glover at around 1 p.m. that day, Preston gunned him down near Glover’s car, which was parked on Stonewood Road on St. Helena Island. A friend of Glover quickly called 911.

Glover was shot seven times, and his car was struck by more than 30 bullets, according to the press release. Glover was unarmed. He was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Preston with murder hours after the incident.

Preston’s defense attorney, Ashley Cornwell, owner of the Cornwell Law Firm in Charleston, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Xavier Polite, 28, of Port Royal was also present at the scene and faces charges of murder in connection to Glover’s death. His trial has not yet been scheduled.