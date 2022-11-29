St. Helena man jailed in October faces more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

A St. Helena Island man who was charged with various sexual exploitation of a minor offenses now faces at least 23 additional charges just over a month after his initial arrest.

James Bishop, 72, was charged Monday with 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Bishop faces a total of 35 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in all.

On Oct. 8, police received a tip about Bishop from a community member, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Deputies got a search warrant to go into two properties linked to Bishop, his home and a storage unit. While there, officers found child sex abuse material that had been “stored electronically,” Viens said.

Police believe the incidents took place on several occasions spanning from 2005 until 2006 and again from 2019 until 2020.

Bishop is in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.