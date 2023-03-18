St. Helena man sentenced for breaking into homes and squatted while owners were away.

A St. Helena homeless man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for multiple break-ins spanning three years, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday.

John Robert Stevens Jr., 54, plead guilty to five counts of first-degree burglary for breaking into homes and outbuildings in the Land’s End community, according to a press release.

In at least two instances, Stevens squatted while its owners were out of town and used their cars.

The break-ins began in August 2019 and ended when Stevens was arrested in April 2022.

He stole televisions, lawn equipment, a speaker, coolers, a golf cart, fishing gear and tools. When homeowners returned, they found unfamiliar clothing including shoes, and dishes in the sink.

Cameras at two homes captured Stevens walking around, breaking in and using the owner’s vehicles. Investigators found Stevens’ DNA at two of the homes.

Stevens’ attorney, Matthew Paulk, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stevens’ criminal history dates to 1990 and includes convictions for stealing tires, not stopping for blue lights, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, writing fraudulent checks, driving under suspension and malicious injury to personal property, according to the press release.

Stevens has convictions in Georgia for criminal trespassing and giving a false name, three counts of burglary, four counts of forgery and probation violations.

