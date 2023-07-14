St. Helena man stabbed while in driveway of Burton home then dies in ER, police say

A 29-year-old St. Helena man is dead after a Thursday night dispute in the driveway of a Burton home ended in a fatal stabbing, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the Shanklin Road residence just after 9 p.m. Thursday, finding a man bleeding out from multiple stab wounds in the driveway. First responders took the man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators later discovered the man had been socializing with a resident of the home when a verbal dispute arose between the two, leading to the fatal stabbing.

The person responsible for the stabbing fled the area in a blue and gray Ford F150 truck before police arrived. The truck was found Friday in Grays Hill and was impounded for evidence, according to the Friday afternoon alert.

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and should not pose a threat to public safety, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Viens would not answer questions about potential witnesses to the stabbing, but said one person was inside the home when the incident occurred.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named as of Friday evening.

Thursday night’s fatal stabbing comes during an apparent surge in violent crime in the Burton area of northern Beaufort County. A Sunday drive-by shootout on Possum Hill Road left one Burton man dead and another with a gunshot wound to the arm. County deputies received two other reports of shots fired in the unincorporated community Tuesday night.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.