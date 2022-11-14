St. Helena man wanted in shooting that injured another man earlier this month, cops say

Police are looking for a St. Helena Island man wanted in connection with a Nov. 2 shooting that left another man with a wound on his leg following an incident at a gas station, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

John Henry Jenkins, 42, of St. Helena is wanted on one count of attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace, police said in the alert.

Deputies were called to a Parker’s gas station on Sea Island Parkway in St. Helena just after 10 p.m. when shots were fired in the area. Police found “evidence of gunfire” in the parking lot but did not see anyone who was hurt.

Later, police were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital about a man who had been shot in the leg. Police were told there had been an altercation between two people at the gas station and, while the two were separated, one ran away. As one man was running, he was shot in the leg.

Jenkins was identified using surveillance footage from the gas station, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkins’ whereabouts may call Sgt. Todd Duncan with the sheriff’s office at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

