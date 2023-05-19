St. Helena mother accused of killing 6-year-old daughter, attempting to drown 8-year-old

A mother from St. Helena Island is in custody after allegedly drowning her six-year-old child and attempting to drown an eight-year-old, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, was charged Friday morning with murder and attempted murder, jail records show.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a house on St. Helena’s Sam Doyle Drive around 1:25 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a woman was trying to drown her child. Police found the body of six-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun, who appeared to have drowned.

Investigators say the mother most likely drowned the six-year-old girl, then allegedly tried to drown her eight-year-old child as well. The older child’s “plea for help” woke others in the home, who intervened and called 911, according to a Friday afternoon release from the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy to determine Mackaya’s cause of death was underway at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office as of 12:25 p.m., said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. Results are expected Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating alongside the Department of Child Fatalities within SLED’s Special Victims Unit, which investigates “suspicious, unexpected or unexplained” deaths of children.

A representative from the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for additional details.