St Helens murder arrest after woman found dead in house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house.

The woman, in her 60s, was found unresponsive in a property on Cannon Street in Clock Face, St Helens at about 15:30 on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

Paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old man from St Helens is being questioned by detectives in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Allison Woods said: "Our thoughts first and foremost are with the woman's family following this tragic incident.

"An investigation is under way in the area and our officers are in the early stages of establishing exactly what happened."

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

