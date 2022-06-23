St. James appoints Wendy Disbrow permanent hospital president, CEO

The top leadership position at Hornell’s primary healthcare provider has been filled.

The St. James Hospital Board of Directors appointed Wendy Disbrow, MBA, RN, permanent president and CEO, effective July 18.

Disbrow, a Penn Yan native with more than 15 years of experience in nursing staff and nurse-manager roles, has served as the hospital interim CEO since mid-March following the resignation of former hospital president, Bryan O’Donovan.

“I am honored that the St. James board is entrusting me with this position and recognizes my commitment to the health of rural communities,” Disbrow said. “I am excited and eager to begin working full time at St. James Hospital with its outstanding and dedicated medical staff and employees.”

Wendy Disbrow has been appointed interim president and CEO of St. James Hospital in Hornell effective March 12.

Shawn Hogan, St. James board chair, called Disbrow “our strongest candidate” for the position, citing her experience at the Hornell facility and in rural healthcare.

“She has proven her ability to integrate into our operation,” Hogan said. “She has quickly gained the trust and respect of medical staff and employees, and she understands the challenges of small community hospitals.”

Steven I. Goldstein, senior vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center who oversees UR Medicine regional hospitals, said Disbrow brings “a solid track record as an administrator, strategist and clinician” to St. James Hospital.

“We greatly appreciate the contributions she made during her interim status and are delighted she will be taking over the CEO role on a permanent basis,” Goldstein added.

Related:Retired doctor Spencer Annabel publishes history of St. James Hospital

Top scholars:Class of 2022 high school valedictorians and salutatorians

While leading St. James on interim basis, Disbrow continued in her role as vice president, physician network for Finger Lakes Health on a half-time basis. FHL operates Geneva General Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and community healthcare services. She will resign her leadership position at FLH to join St. James on a permanent basis.

Story continues

Her previous roles include chief administrative officer for FLH Medical P.C., a multi-specialty physician group, and administrator for Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery, both in Geneva.

O’Donovan joined the Hornell hospital in 2018 and helped lead its 2020 move into a new $55 million facility during the pandemic. He resigned in March to "pursue another opportunity," according to the St. James Hospital board.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: St. James Hospital appoints Wendy Disbrow as CEO, president