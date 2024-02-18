St. James Berkeley MBB

TechCrunch

Last October, a research paper published by a Google data scientist, the CTO of Databricks Matei Zaharia and UC Berkeley professor Pieter Abbeel posited a way to allow GenAI models -- i.e. In the study, the co-authors demonstrated that, by removing a major memory bottleneck for AI models, they could enable models to process millions of words as opposed to hundreds of thousands -- the maximum of the most capable models at the time. Today, Google announced the release of Gemini 1.5 Pro, the newest member of its Gemini family of GenAI models.