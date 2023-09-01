St. James City man charged with murder after LCSO confirms match to DNA print

Authorities have announced the arrest of a St. James City man on murder charges three weeks after they found a man unresponsive at a home on the barrier island.

Brant Kelling, 30, is charged with murder, held at the Lee County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Aug. 10, Lee County deputies responded to a home in Saint James City where the man died on scene.

Deputies noted evidence consistent with blunt-force trauma, which led them to believe it was a homicide, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

The Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and learned the victim had been to dinner the night before with Kelling.

Detectives made contact with Kelling and noted cuts and swelling to one of his hands and his face. He was arrested Aug. 10 for an outstanding warrant out of Ohio.

As they processed the scene, crime scene technicians located a bloody palm print on the victim's vehicle and around the home. They compared the print to Kelling’s and said it was a positive match.

Authorities said DNA from the print also matched Kelling’s after utilizing the using Rapid DNA testing.

Kelling was charged Friday with murder while in the Lee County Jail.

He's being held on $1 million bond. His arraignment is set Sept. 26 before Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter.

