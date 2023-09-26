St. James City man charged in acquaintance's murder pleads not guilty

A St. James City man claimed his innocence Tuesday for a homicide authorities say they cracked through DNA weeks after the killing.

Brant Kelling, 33, pleaded not guilty before Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter. He remains at the Lee County Jail on a $1 million bond, charged with second-degree murder.

On Aug. 10, Lee County deputies responded to a home in Saint James City where a man died on scene.

Deputies noted evidence consistent with blunt-force trauma, which led them to believe it was a homicide.

The Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and learned the victim had been to dinner the night before with Kelling.

Detectives made contact with Kelling and noted cuts and swelling to one of his hands and his face. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Ohio.

As they processed the scene, crime scene technicians located a bloody palm print on the victim's vehicle and blood around the home. They compared the print to Kelling’s and said it was a positive match.

An arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office identified the complainant as the suspect's mother. The victim's identity remains redacted in reports.

Authorities said DNA from the print matched Kelling’s after they used Rapid DNA testing.

He's next due in court Nov. 15 for a case management conference before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck.

