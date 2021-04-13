St. James couple accused of sexually abusing girl

Apr. 13—ST. JAMES — A onetime St. James man is charged with sexually abusing a child and the girl's mother is charged with aiding and abetting.

Authorities are looking for Lucio Jesus Gregorio Fernandez, 36, and Nancy Edith Mares Rivera, 42, whose current whereabouts are unknown.

Fernandez was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Watonwan County District Court. Mares Rivera is charged with felony aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct and gross misdemeanor child neglect.

In 2015 a girl who was younger than 13 years old told two people Fernandez sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Mares Rivera was uncooperative with a St. James police officer and moved the girl to Mexico before the officer could speak to her, according to a court complaint.

The girl was rediscovered in St. James earlier this year and placed in foster care. She then described to a police officer being sexually assaulted by Fernandez multiple times in 2015.