St. James Hospital Board names Disbrow interim president and CEO

HORNELL — The leadership picture at Hornell's primary healthcare provider got a little more clear on Friday.

The St. James Hospital Board of Directors announced that Wendy Disbrow, MBA, RN, has been named interim president and CEO effective March 12.

Disbrow will be taking over the post currently held by Bryan O’Donovan, who is resigning effective March 11.

Disbrow's appointment to the interim CEO position was unanimously approved by the St. James board.

“She has extensive experience in rural healthcare and understands the challenges of small community hospitals," said Shawn Hogan, St. James board chair.

Wendy Disbrow has been appointed interim president and CEO of St. James Hospital in Hornell effective March 12.

Disbrow has more than 15 years of experience in nursing staff and nurse-manager roles, noted the hospital in a press release. She currently serves as vice president, physician network for Finger Lakes Health, which operates Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, among other community healthcare services. Her previous positions include chief administrative officer for FLH Medical P.C., a multi-specialty physician group, and administrator for Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery, both in Geneva.

“Ms. Disbrow has a proven track record as an effective healthcare leader. We are delighted she has agreed to step in to the leadership role at St. James during this time of transition,” said Steven Goldstein, senior vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center, which oversees UR Medicine regional hospitals. Goldstein also serves as president and CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester.

Disbrow will begin working with O’Donovan on Feb. 28 to transition to the new position as interim CEO. The move coincides with St. James Hospital’s conversion to Epic, an electronic medical record system, on March 5. Disbrow will continue to serve in her current role at Finger Lakes Health on a half-time basis, said the hospital.

O’Donovan joined the Hornell hospital in 2018 and helped lead its 2020 move into a new $55 million facility during the pandemic. O'Donovan is resigning to "pursue another opportunity," the hospital's board of directors said earlier this month.

The St. James board and UR Medicine are collaborating on the search for a permanent CEO.

