St. James man accused of assault at Hiniker Pond

Jul. 30—MANKATO — A St. James man allegedly chased after a group with a crowbar Wednesday at Hiniker Pond.

Juan Mireles, 24, was charged with felony assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A security video of the incident reportedly shows Mireles chasing after people with the crowbar in hand, according to a criminal complaint. Two people told police he'd quickly driven up in a white car before getting out and charging at them.

He then left the scene and drove to a convenience store, where a State Patrol trooper found him and observed a crowbar on the passenger side floorboard. Mireles, who reportedly told the trooper he'd come to Mankato to get keys from an ex-girlfriend, denied hitting anybody and said he was never near Hiniker Pond.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola