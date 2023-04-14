St. James man accused of dealing meth in sting

Apr. 14—ST. JAMES — A St. James man reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in January during a planned sting, leading to charges being filed against him.

Donald Anthony Thedens, 51, was charged Thursday with one felony for drug sales and three felonies for drug possession in Watonwan County District Court.

Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force agents reportedly organized the sting Jan. 10, according to a criminal complaint. The informant was fitted with a recording device and provided with "buy money" before going to Thedens' residence.

After purchasing 30 grams of suspected meth from Thedens, the informant handed it over to the agents, who reported it tested positive for the substance. The informant told agents he took two hits from a meth pipe at Thedens' upon being offered it, the complaint states.

Agents obtained a search warrant Jan. 18 and reported finding about 41.54 grams of meth, mushrooms and pills at Thedens' residence.

Thedens' first appearance in court is scheduled for April 25.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola