St. James man accused of head-butting officer
May 19—ST. JAMES — A St. James man allegedly punched a boy he did not know, then head-butted a police officer and made threats toward officers.
Rafael Carmona Jr., 27, was charged with felony counts of assaulting a police officer and threats of violence Monday in Watonwan County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing the legal process.
A police officer allegedly witnessed Carmona yelling at strangers in downtown St. James Saturday, then walk up to a 16-year-old boy he did not know and punch the boy in the face.
Carmona then head-butted the police officer while resisting arrest, a court complaint alleges. The officer suffered a bleeding cut on his head.
Carmona was taken to jail where he continued to be combative and allegedly made a statement calling the injured officer dead and threatening to put other jail officers "in the grave."