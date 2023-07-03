St. James man accused of sexual assault of minor

Jul. 3—ST. JAMES — A St. James man faces a felony charge related to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

David Tiniguar Cos, 34, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in June in Watonwan County District Court. He denied the accusation in an interview with police February, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states the charge is related to misconduct with a girl younger than 13 years old.

The girl reportedly first told police in February 2022 that Cos had touched her inappropriately at a park years earlier, according to the complaint. Police noted she provided information about his connection to her at the time.

A follow-up interview with police in April 2022 resulted in more detail alleging the incident occurred in 2017 when she was 9 years old. She reported she still sees him around and didn't want him to "keep getting away with this," the complaint states.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola