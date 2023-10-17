St James’s Place scraps exit fees after pressure from watchdog

St James’s Place is scrapping its controversial exit fees for all new customers following pressure from the financial regulator.

In a market statement published Tuesday morning, Britain’s biggest wealth manager said it will be removing its early withdrawal charges on all new investment bond and pension business in the second half of 2025.

The business also announced it will be capping its initial advice fee to a maximum of 4.5pc with ongoing advice reduced to 0.8pc, and fund charges at 0.52pc.

It said the charges overhaul is expected to cost the business between £140m and £160m by the time they are rolled out in two years time.

The changes follow the introduction of new consumer rules this summer, which state companies must provide their clients with fair value for money or face action from the city regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Currently, on top of management and administration fund fees, clients who receive ongoing advice pay St James’s Place a 0.5pc annual charge.

Clients who want to end their advice face paying an early withdrawal fee as high as 6pc for new clients, falling gradually after six years.

Around £47bn, or 30pc, of the firm’s assets under management were subject to exit penalties as of June this year, according to reports.

An earlier investigation by The Telegraph revealed St James’s Place advisers had already started writing to clients to warn they could no longer retain them as customers if they do not receive the advice they are paying for.

The wealth manager said in a statement: “Having completed an internal evaluation of our charging structures, and concluded on these changes for the future, we are ensuring we continue to have a sustainable and competitive charging platform for the long-term, offering simplicity, comparability, and a continued focus on value for clients.”

“The changes announced today [Tuesday] create a revised charging structure for the vast majority of new investment bonds and pensions. These will operate with an initial charge and ongoing charges applicable from the outset, and without any early withdrawal charges or gestation period.

“These changes, which have naturally involved engagement with our key regulators, address the evolution over time of an external environment that is increasingly seeking simple comparability of all advice, investment management and other services, on a component-by-component basis.”

St James’s Place made a small change to its charges in July, which reduced its management fee cap on long duration bond and pension investments from 1pc to 0.85pc, and is expected to knock 0.4pc off its profit margin for funds under management, according to the broker Jefferies.

When it was first reported last Friday that the wealth manager was under pressure to scrap its fees, its share price plummeted by 20pc.

Following Tuesday morning’s announcement, the wealth manager’s share price on the London Stock Exchange dropped 4.34pc when markets opened.

The continued sell-off of the company’s shares follows a long period of decline. In the past five years, the company has shed around a third of its market value.

