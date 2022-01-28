Missing St. Joe toddler found safe after allegedly being taken by mother’s boyfriend

Update: Police said that 1 1/2-year-old Kyden Edward Nielsen has been found safe and was not harmed. The mother’s boyfriend was found with the child and has been taken into custody. They were found shortly before 9 a.m. in the southern part of St. Joseph.

Police are searching for a child who was taken from a St. Joseph home early Friday during an argument between the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, a police spokesman said.

Officers are looking 1 1/2-year-old Kyden Edward Nielsen who was taken around 3:45 a.m. from a home near Lookout and Yale streets, said Commander Eric Protzman with the St. Joseph Police Department.

Kyden, who weighs about 35 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and gray sweatpants with a red logo on the side. He might be wearing one green Croc shoe.

Police said they are also searching for the mother’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Tyler Eugene Mozee, who was last seen running east on Yale Street with the toddler in his arms.

Mozee was last seen wearing a gray dark hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles. He has long dreadlocks and his top teeth are gold. He was described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing between 230 and 250 pounds. He is not related to the child, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777 or 816-271-5336.