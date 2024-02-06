St. Joe, Tallahassee Memorial HeathCare, FSU to open PCB medical office building this year

PANAMA CITY BEACH − The beginning stages of what will be the Beach's first hospital are months away from accepting patients.

According to Mike Kerrigan, spokesperson for the St. Joe Company, the medical office building being built in Panama City Beach near the intersection of State 79 and Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway is slated to open sometime this year.

It will boast primary care, urgent care, an ambulatory surgery center, cardiology and orthopedic services. The building is the first piece of a larger medical campus planned to cover 87 acres in the area.

The medical office building being built in Panama City Beach through a partnership between the St. Joe Company, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Florida State University should open this year.

"It's exciting to see as you drive along State 79 — the building is topped out, it's reached its maximum height, the windows have gone in (and) we see some exterior painting going on," Kerrigan said. "It's much easier to visualize now than it was maybe several months ago.

"We're excited for that to be the first piece of that medical campus, and we have (plans) for it to grow incrementally over time across that parcel."

Past reports note there have been discussions with St. Joe officials about the medical office building possibly opening sometime in late summer. Kerrigan, however, would not give any hints on Monday for when during the year it should open.

"Just the opening of the medical office building ... will bring these medical services closer to home for the people of Panama City Beach," he said. "They won't have to travel outside their hometown to get (the medical) services that they need."

The medical campus is being built through a partnership between St. Joe, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Florida State University. The next structure slated for construction is a 100-bed hospital. Officials hope for it to open sometime during 2027.

There also are other developments planned for the campus that will be built based on demand. They include three more medical office buildings, as well as possible expansions to the hospital.

"Access for quality healthcare is essential for a growing and thriving community, and Panama City Beach certainly is that," Kerrigan said. "We think (the medical campus) is a cornerstone project of the community, (and) fortunately we have the space there where the campus can grow and evolve to continue to meet the needs of the community.

"As the community grows and evolves, the medical campus will do so right alongside it."

