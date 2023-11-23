St. John’s Boys’ Choir to perform annual Ceremony of Carols on Dec. 16

St. John's Boys' Choir will perform its annual “A Ceremony of Carols,” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

ST. CLOUD — The St. John’s Boys' Choir will once again celebrate the holiday season with “A Ceremony of Carols,” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

“It’s truly the most beautiful concert of the season,” said artistic director Aaron Carpenter. “Concert-goers look forward to it all year long and we’re glad to once again share it with Central Minnesota.”

Founded in 1981, the St. John’s Boys' Choir includes four ensembles that perform more than 50 times per year. Members of the choir come from home, public and private schools in more than 15 communities around central Minnesota.

The choir will be accompanied by the SJBC Orchestra and joined throughout the concert by the SJBC Alumni Choir.

For this year’s performance, the choir will be partnering with Anna Marie’s Alliance to help those in need. Anna Marie’s Alliance is a shelter for survivors of domestic violence and their children. The choir will be accepting donations of self-care products before and after the concerts. The list of accepted items includes:

Bath bombs

Hydroflask Mugs/Water Bottles

Face Masks

Face/Body Wash

Essential Oils

Manicure/Pedicure Sets

Hair Conditioner

Hand/Body Lotion

Gift Cards

Kleenex

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Bed Pillows

Twin/Full Bed Sheets

Art Sets

Lego Sets

Nail Sets

Cleaning Products (no bleach)

Tickets for both shows are available at sjbchoir.org/tickets.

— Tess Ware is the local editor of The St. Cloud Times. Contact her at tware@stcloudtimes.com.

