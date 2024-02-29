St. John Fisher lockdown: Suspect in custody after alleged knife incident

Someone was apprehended following an incident that triggered a campus lockdown at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday evening after an individual wielding a knife approached a university employee on campus. Here's what we now know.

Suspect in custody after St. John Fisher lockdown

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Brendan Hurley on Thursday morning confirmed that deputies have someone in custody in connection with Wednesday's on-campus incident. Further details about the suspect were not released.

What happened at St. John Fisher University?

Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called to the university campus around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported that a student had a knife. Hurley said that an individual allegedly wielding a knife approached a staff member in the university's pharmacy school. The incident occurred in a staff member's office.

Was anyone injured during St. John Fisher lockdown?

No injuries were reported. Hurley said that the university employee was able to "safely disarm" the individual. According to a letter from school officials to students, the "distressed individual" fled the scene and deputies recovered the knife.

How long was St. John Fisher campus locked down?

The lockdown was in place for roughly 2.5 hours.

What happened during St. John Fisher lockdown?

A perimeter was established while deputies, along with K9 units, New York State Police, and St. John Fisher University Security, searched the campus and buildings. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said deputies and others were going door-to-door and using surveillance equipment at the university for the manhunt. Once the campus was declared safe, the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 p.m. A message to students and faculty lifting the lockdown said "there is no imminent danger on campus."

What's next for investigation, St. John Fisher after knife incident?

Deputies continue to investigate the incident. The university's trauma, illness and grief team is available to assist students and staff.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: St. John Fisher lockdown: Suspect in custody after knife incident