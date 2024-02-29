St. John Fisher University on lockdown after attempted stabbing on campus. What we know now
St. John Fisher College in Pittsford has been placed on lockdown as authorities respond to a security incident on campus.
Students and faculty have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, there was an attempted stabbing on campus. No injuries have been reported.
The search for a suspect is underway.
Check back for more on this developing story.
