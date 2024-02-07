St. Johns Avenue in Palatka to experience possible traffic interruptions

Traffic interruptions should be expected on St. Johns Avenue in Palatka over the next two days.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The City released information that on February 6, contractors will inspect city sewer lines between 13th and 16th streets. The work comes before the county will rehabilitate and resurface St. Johns Avenue from 11th Street to Palm Avenue. Temporary closures of intersections along St. Johns Ave. may occur, lasting for one to two hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The city also said that traffic between 7th and 8th streets could be affected on Wednesday.

But the projects don’t stop there.

“In addition to the sewer line inspections, Florida Power and Light’s project will impact traffic on St. Johns Avenue this week,” the City of Palatka said. “The project involves the replacement of existing streetlights with 118 historically accurate and energy-efficient LED streetlights mounted on 59 new poles.”

Read: Clay County Sheriff’s Office offering teen version of ‘Day as a Deputy’ program

The city said that the FPL project will modernize the underground wiring and infrastructure.

“This streetlight installation project is a component of a larger multimillion-dollar effort to revitalize St. Johns Avenue in downtown Palatka, encompassing new landscaping, sidewalks, curbs, intersections, and benches,” the city added.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The lighting project is expected to end by the end of this week.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.