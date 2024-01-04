St. John's byelection set for March following councillor's resignation

The City of St. John's will hold a byelection for the vacant Ward 4 seat in March. (John Gushue/CBC - image credit)

A byelection for the vacant Ward 4 council seat in the City of St. John's is set for March 12.

The byelection comes after Coun. Ian Froude, a longstanding municipal politician, resigned in December, citing a lack of motivation and a desire to spend more time on personal pursuits.

He had held a council seat since 2017.

"I am choosing to leave so that I have more emotional, mental and physical energy to spend with my family; and to build my business," he said at the time.

Nominations for the vacant seat open on Feb. 6 and close on Feb. 13, with campaigning set to begin on Feb. 23.

So far, at least two candidates have come forward, including curler Greg Smith and entrepreneur Tom Davis.

