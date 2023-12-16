St. Johns County DUI Wolf pack makes 19 successful arrests

St. Johns County DUI Wolf Pack had a successful operation last night, Friday December 15. The Wolf Pack ran from 6 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m.

SJCSO had 19 DUI arrests, 3 refusal to submit to testing, 1 arrest for possession of a controlled substance, 1 arrest for drug possessions, 1 warrant arrest, and 5 driving while license suspended.

All together there were 30 criminal charges.

Don’t drink and drive!

