St. Johns County Fire Rescue is looking to hire firefighters to serve their community

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is seeking individuals to join their team.

SJCFR will work alongside a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to serving the community.

Those who apply will have access to advanced training programs to help develop skills and advance in their careers.

Also, there is a $7,500 signing bonus for a firefighter/paramedic. And a $3,000 signing bonus for firefighter/EMT.

The starting salary is $47,000 for a firefighter/EMT and the starting pay for a firefighter/paramedic is $57,000.

According to SJCFR, If you become a member, you’ll have the opportunity to work for one of the fastest-growing fire departments in Florida.

If you are interested in becoming an SJCFR firefighter, you can apply here .

