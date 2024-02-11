St. Johns County, FPL to install better lighting for pedestrians at four SR-A1A crosswalks

St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has greenlit a partnership with Florida Power & Light Company to enhance pedestrian safety at four key crosswalks along SR A1A.

The agreement involves the installation of LED lighting and “H.A.W.K.” beacons at strategic locations including Treasure Beach Road, Green Street, Matanzas Inlet, and Nease Beachfront Park.

The H.A.W.K. beacon, short for High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK, is a sophisticated traffic signal aimed at bolstering pedestrian safety at mid-block crossings. Operating in a yellow–red–flashing red sequence, these signals alert motorists of pedestrians intending to cross the road. Notably, the H.A.W.K. system activates only when prompted by pedestrians, ensuring efficient traffic flow and minimizing unnecessary stops for motorists.

Public Works Director Greg Caldwell expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating “The H.A.W.K. systems will be a great addition to these four intersections in the County to help ensure pedestrian safety. This is a top priority when improving infrastructure and we’re excited to partner with FDOT and FPL to do it,” Caldwell remarked.

The collaboration extends beyond St. Johns County and Florida Power & Light Company, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) also playing a crucial role.

Under an existing agreement for State Highway Lighting Maintenance and Compensation, FDOT and St. Johns County have collaborated for several years. The endeavor aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and public safety, demonstrating a concerted commitment to the welfare of the community.

