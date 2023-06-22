St. Johns County man found guilty of human trafficking and other chargers, faces life sentence

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

The State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit, said on Thur., Jun. 22, that a sixty-year-old St. Johns County man had been found guilty of sex charges. He now faces a life sentence.

At the conclusion of a one-day trial on Wed., Jun. 21, a St. Johns County jury found the defendant, Janos Maier, guilty as charged of five felonies. These included human trafficking and traveling to meet a minor. The human trafficking charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

A special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, posing as a 14-year-old girl, met the defendant on an internet site. The two proceeded to carry on a conversation through text messaging.

During the conversation, the agent repeatedly told the then 61-year-old Mairer that she was only 14. Maier insisted he wanted to pick her up and “make love” to her. Maier drove to a meet-up location and was arrested by law enforcement agents from St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Mair was also convicted of attempted lewd and lascivious battery, unlawful use of a two-way device and soliciting a person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of the case:

“There are depraved individuals in our communities who prey upon our most precious and vulnerable – our children. These child predators deserve the harshest sentences allowed by law – and the defendant’s life sentence will ensure he never again poses a threat to our Kids.”

