St. Johns County is offering St. Augustine residents Skywarn Storm Spotter Training

Ben Nelson Teaching A Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Class

St. Johns County Emergency Management has partnered with US National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville to offer Skywarn Storm Spotter training programs (Skywarn Spotter) virtually and in person.

The Skywarn Spotter program is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) and NWS’s severe weather spotting program. It trains residents how to report significant weather to save lives and property.

According to press documents, there are almost 300,000 trained volunteers nationwide. Since the late 1960s, trained community members have supported the NWS in protecting people and property by issuing severe weather warnings to their local NWS forecast office.

Described as an integral component to the NWS, the program works with a Weather Forecast Office’s warning coordination meteorologist.

In some cases, Skywarn spotters also work with the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), a noncommercial membership organization of radio amateurs with Skywarn spotter radio network and specialized weather emergency alert and relief systems.

“These local Skywarn spotter radio organizations act as communicators and spotters when severe weather and other disasters strike,” they said.

The St. Augustine Record caught up with Ben Nelson, a senior meteorologist with the NWS/Jacksonville. Nelson’s NWS office provides weather forecasts and warnings to St. Johns County, including St. Augustine, along with counties in southeast Georgia and northeast and north central Florida; the Atlantic coastal waters up to 60 nautical miles offshore.

The Jacksonville NWS office also provides specialized forecast information for six airports including St. Augustine’s Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

The St. Augustine Record: What is the Skywarn Spotter Training Program?

Ben Nelson: The Skywarn Storm Spotter training program is a nationwide network of volunteers trained by the National Weather Service to report significant weather events through forecasts and warning notifications. Skywarn spotters safely relay true ground weather observation reports to their local NWS office to help the NWS provide better weather watch and warning services.

The St. Augustine Record: What role do volunteers play for the Skywarn spotter program?

Ben Nelson: Skywarn spotter volunteers provide timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the NWS to alert people who live in the path of impending severe weather. There can be no finer reward than knowing that your efforts have given your family and neighbors the precious gift of time — minutes that can help save lives!

The St. Augustine Record: What is the history of the Skywarn Spotter program?

Ben Nelson: Since the onset of the storm spotter program, information provided by Skywarn spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, satellite information and data has enabled the NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. Skywarn storm spotters form the nation's first line of defense against severe weather.

The St. Augustine Record: How does the Skywarn program work?

Ben Nelson: An increased number of storm spotters throughout St. Johns County will keep our community safer and will provide more time for residents potentially impacted by damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding more time to seek appropriate, safe shelter before severe weather impacts occur.

The St. Augustine Record: How can St. Augustine residents get involved?

Ben Nelson: The National Weather Service encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the Skywarn storm spotter program. Our volunteers include police and fire personnel; dispatchers; EMS workers; public utility workers; concerned private citizens; those affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, and nursing homes; or anyone who has a sense of responsibility to protect others.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville provides in-person as well as virtual opportunities for volunteers to become trained as storm spotters. These training classes are free and open to the public, with the content likely more interesting for people aged from teens to adults.

The St. Augustine Record: Is there anything that makes the area of St. Augustine different?

Ben Nelson: The Skwarn spotter programs focuses on the typical hazards including the areas in St. Augustine that are prone to flooding and storm surge. This is especially helpful to warn individuals involved in outdoor activities that can become dangerous due to an approaching storm like golfing, being at the beach, boating or anything else where you’re outside and not able to quickly get indoors.

Ben Nelson: Through our Storm Spotter Training class schedule which is listed on the NWS Jacksonville website. Pre-registration is recommended by emailing sjc-eoc@sjcfl.us. There is also the storm events database that the NWS maintains which dates back to 1950 that can be accessed by searchable events. To find out when a Skywarn spotter class will be conducted in local your area, please contact your local warning coordination meteorologist at: www.stormready.noaa.gov/contact.htm. I appreciate the time The St. Augustine Record is taking to highlight the National Weather Service's Storm Spotter program.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Virtual and live Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Programs are now available to residents of St. Johns County