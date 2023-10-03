St. Johns County restructures fire rescue administration

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Chief, R. Scott Bullard has resigned, and Battalion Chief Sean McGee has been appointed Acting Fire Chief.

McGee, a 25-year veteran, has served as battalion chief for the past 11 years.

Battalion Chief Deputy Stephanie Whaley will serve as Acting Assistant Chief and Assistant Chief Jeremy Robshaw will serve as the Communications Director/Public Information Officer.

Described as a temporary restructuring, Bullard was appointed last May to replace Chief Jeffrey Prevatt who retired in December of 2022.

Joy Andrews, the county’s Interim Administrator, thanked Bullard in a recent press release for serving in various roles within SJCFR for 21 years.

According to Andrews, SJCFR will search nationally for a new chief who will play a pivotal role in servant leadership for the county’s ongoing efforts to reshape the organization’s culture to value respect, open communication, and their “commitment to promote unity and trust.”

“Our new fire chief will prioritize the needs of our team members, empowering them to achieve their best and ensuring their voices are heard,” said Andrews in the press release. “The issue of public safety and our commitment in terms of resources, staffing, and employee safety will remain our priority."

The county will use a professional executive search firm and a hiring committee inclusive of the county administration and the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association.

David Stevens, president of IAFF Affiliate 3865, said in the same press release that the association supported the search effort that will facilitate values “we embrace, which is pride in protecting property, lives, and the St. Johns County community.”

"County Administration believes the leadership assigned in the temporary restructuring will continue to move St. Johns Fire Rescue forward and operate from a mindset of supporting the operations side of the department and the professional individuals that serve in it," McGee said in the press release.

This is the second SJCFR resignation in less than six months. County Administrator Hunter Conrad resigned in June after serving for over three years.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Johns County restructures fire rescue administration