St. Johns County sergeant dies after struggle with suspect, who is now charged with felony murder

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office sergeant died Friday night after struggling with a suspect who was resisting arrest.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich made contact with a man he saw sitting in the dark outside of a closed business near the 2500 block of State Road 16.

The man Kunovich came into contact with “has been tentatively identified” as 18-year-old Vergilio Aguilar Mendez, SJSO said.

Kunovich attempted a pat down on Mendez to check for weapons, and Mendez pulled away and attempted to flee. Additional deputies arrived and Mendez continued to resist.

While fighting on the ground, the subject attempted to grab Kunovich’s Taser and continued to violently resist for approximately 6 minutes and 19 seconds, SJSO said.

After Mendez was handcuffed, he armed himself with a pocket knife, which was forcefully removed by deputies.

Kunovich collapsed moments after the subject was disarmed and “relentless lifesaving measures” were initiated by St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Flagler Health+ personnel, SJSO said. He was ultimately pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Flagler Hospital.

Mendez has been charged with resisting with violence and felony murder. Mendez is being held in the St. Johns County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Homeland Security Investigations is assisting with verification efforts regarding positive identification and immigration status.

Kunovich was a 25-year veteran of SJSO. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick released the following statement on the loss of Kunovich:

“This has been a difficult time for our agency with the loss of one of our own. I want to thank St. Johns Fire Rescue, Flagler Health+, and our agency personnel for their lifesaving efforts on Sergeant Kunovich. I ask that you please respect the family and members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Kunovich.”

