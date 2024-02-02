St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office releases body-cam video from DUI crash that injured 2

Action News Jax is taking a closer look at the newly released body camera video from a DUI arrest last month in St. Augustine.

Shannon King, 21, was charged with DUI and 2 counts of felony reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

In the clip, you can see a deputy drive up to a smoking car as 2 people inside get out, including 21-year-old Shannon King.

At the same time, there is a rush to help victims who witnesses say were hit by the car just a moment before.

“We just heard screeching. I pushed one guy out of the way, and I went out of the way. It completely hit Riley and Addy. They just went into the air,” one witness said.

“We heard a loud noise, and I just saw a body fly across, like literally. The girl in the pink shirt. She just flew across the parking lot basically, and the car crashed over there,” another witness said.

In the video, you can see the car’s airbags deployed from the impact of the crash.

A deputy had the following exchange with King about the results of her breathalyzer test:

Deputy: “Do you know what the legal limit is in the state of Florida?

Shannon: “0.08″

Deputy: “The legal limit is 0.08. Your first breath sample was 0.162, and the second sample was 0.162, which is nearly double the legal limit.”

Action News Jax heard from the attorneys for both the suspect and the victims.

The victims’ attorney said, “One of our clients, Riley, was severely injured after saving her friend by pushing her out of the way of the oncoming car. We will do everything in our power to hold that driver accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Action News Jax reached out to King’s attorney for a response to the video. We were told, “We don’t have any comment as to the specifics of the body-worn camera video. We do want to remind everyone that Shannon is presumed innocent and that viewing any one piece of evidence in a vacuum is a disservice to our client.”

