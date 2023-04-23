St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office found suspect that escaped prison

UPDATE 12:57 p.m.: Suspect has been found been found and taken back to custody.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that escaped prison.

The subject is Brendan Kuts, a 28 year old white male last seen on foot entering the woodline on the east side of the interstate just south of SR-16. The subject was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue pants.

Avoid the area if possible and report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1.

He was originally arrested for burglary and other charges.

🚨ESCAPED INMATE🚨



The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) is in the area of Green Acres Road and I-95 actively searching for an escaped prisoner.



The prisoner was providing routine maintenance at the SJSO Training Center as part of a work squad. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FyBSAyFNQ8 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@SJSOPIO) April 23, 2023

