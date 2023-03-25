St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office conducts arrest for child exploitation crimes

JSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old St. Johns County man after an extensive investigation involving a 14-year-old child victim.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect engaged with the child on internet sites, sent sexually explicit material and met in person with the child for sex.

Detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Monday, and he was taken into custody.

Sebastian Castro Cardona has been charged with:

Lewd and Lascivious Battery (victim between 12-15 Years of age) (2 counts)

Use of Computer to Solicit a Minor for Sex Acts (1 count)

Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device (1 count)

Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor (1 count)





