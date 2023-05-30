St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for third suspect who set off fireworks in Epic Theatre

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of a suspect in an ongoing search to identify a third male who shot off fireworks inside a St. Augustine movie theater showing The Little Mermaid Saturday night.

Due to the incident Saturday night, a significant law enforcement response was initiated at the theatre. Police later determined three male subjects lit at least two ground-to-air fireworks inside an occupied theatre playing the newly released Disney remake The Little Mermaid.

Two of the three teens were captured at around 7:20 p.m., and five miles away from the theatre reportedly shooting off more fireworks near US 1 and Wildwood Drive.

The suspects were arrested and charged with arson, disorderly conduct, and felony possession of marijuana. Deputies said they seized illegal fireworks, approximately 60 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

READ: ‘Horrifying:’ Teens set off fireworks inside Theater showing Little Mermaid, deputies say

If you have information related to the identity of the pictured subject, please contact the SJSO Intelligence Unit at sointelligence@sjso.org or 911 for emergencies.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking assistance in identifying a third suspect related to an incident that occurred at Epic Theatre in St. Augustine over the weekend. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fj1iYFy1th — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@SJSOPIO) May 30, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.