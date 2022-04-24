St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigating triple shooting in the Hastings area

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Hastings area.

Three victims have been identified and were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the individuals involved have been identified and have been taken into custody and are known to each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with no threat to the public at this time.

No other information has been provided, including the time and place where the shooting occurred have been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

