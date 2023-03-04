St. Johns County Sheriff’s office investigates robbery at Fresh Market in Ponte Vedra

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that an unsuspecting 67-year-old woman was robbed of her precious jewelry in broad daylight while being tricked with a false blessing in Ponte Vedra.

On March 3rd, 2023, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the parking lot of the Fresh Market in Ponte Vedra.

According to the authorities, a 67-year-old woman was stopped by a group of individuals in an SUV while heading into the store. The group engaged the victim in conversation and asked if they could give her a blessing, which she reluctantly agreed to.

However, the victim quickly realized that the suspects were attempting to remove her jewelry under the guise of a good deed. The suspects forcefully removed the victim’s jewelry and fled the scene.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect vehicle on nearby surveillance, which was determined to be a rental car. They immediately issued a “be on the lookout” alert. The suspect vehicle was later spotted on I95 in South Carolina, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dispatched detectives to follow up.

The occupants of the vehicle have been identified, and the vehicle has been seized. St. Johns County investigators are currently working with other agencies to secure a search warrant. Similar crimes have been reported in surrounding jurisdictions, prompting the authorities to suspect a possible connection.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to this incident or similar incidents to come forward and report it to the authorities. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.