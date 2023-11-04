St. Johns County sheriff's deputies shoot armed burglary suspect at crowded Nocatee park

The shooting of an armed burglary suspect by St. Johns County sheriff's deputies Saturday morning at a popular Nocatee park amid multiple youth sporting events sent children, parents and other spectators running for safety.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick said the suspect was armed with a handgun and had been running toward a field where children were playing soccer when gunfire erupted during a confrontation with deputies.

No injuries were reported to children or spectators at the park during the shooting about 8:37 a.m. at Davis Park near the entrance to Ponte Vedra High School.

The suspect was flown by helicopter ambulance to a Clay County trauma center, Hardwick told reporters during a briefing following the shooting.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said deputies shot and wounded an armed burglary suspect Saturday morning at Davis Park in Nocatee near Ponte Vedra High School.

Hardwick said the incident began about 5:42 a.m. when St. Johns County sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a storage unit on Palm Valley Road roughly five miles from the park. Deputies arrested one suspect at the scene but then learned at least one other suspect had fled.

During the search for the second suspect, a deputy located a suspicious vehicle parked under the Palm Valley Bridge. It was similar to the one that had been seen at the storage facility where the burglary occurred.

The driver initially was compliant "but then some type of struggle ensued … the deputy radioed for immediate assistance" and the vehicle sped away with deputies in pursuit, Hardwick said.

The vehicle fled followed by deputies down the road leading to Davis Park and Ponte Vedra High School where a deputy used her patrol car in a PIT maneuver to try to stop the fleeing vehicle. The suspect's vehicle spun around after being hit by the patrol car. It went through a small shallow retention pond and then crashed into a ditch, he said.

Past St. Johns County chase: Fleeing suspect crashes in St. Johns County after police pursuit

Hardwick said the suspect Saturday jumped out of the driver's seat and with a handgun in his hand and began running through the parking lot toward the soccer field where kids were playing and a large number of spectators were gathered.

"The suspect is running through the parking lot with a firearm …He takes basically a defensive posture between two vehicles at the end of the parking. And the shooting [occurred] the deputies engaged the suspect," he said.

Multiple gunshots were fired. It was unclear, Hardwick said whether the suspect fired any shots.

One witness told First Coast News, the Times-Union news partner, that she heard rapid fire and about "30 to 40 shots." The woman whose name is Nina Pickett also says that there was a baseball tournament going on around the time of the shooting, according to the First Coast News report.

“We had a very large amount of childen playing organized sports with their families. We had a reckless suspect with no caution at all for life People in the parking lot walking around. And our deputy sheriffs took the actions they had to to stop from having further injury and innocent people being killed,” Hardwick said.

The St. Johns Sheriff's Office will be reviewing video from deputies' body cameras, and patrol car cameras as well as collecting shell casings, doing ballistics tests and interviewing witnesses to determine who fired, Hardwick said.

Jacksonville police shootings: Fatal police shootings in Jacksonville are happening at the highest pace in 15 years

Information about the suspect's condition wasn't available immediately.

Hardwick said the Sheriff's Office would release more information about the incident later Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Johns County sheriff's deputies shoot armed suspect at crowded park