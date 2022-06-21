St. Johns County Sheriff's Office: Jail inmate's death under investigation

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at the jail, but foul play isn't suspected.

Richard Cashiff Lucas, 31, was unconscious and not breathing on Friday evening after recreation.

"Several deputies responded immediately and assisted with life-saving measures," according to the sheriff's office. "A short time later, (St. Johns County Fire Rescue) arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures, but he was ultimately declared deceased."

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death. Officials didn't see any injuries on Lucas, according to the sheriff's office.

At the time of his most recent booking at the St. Johns County jail in January, Lucas was listed as homeless and living in St. Augustine, according to jail records.

This month, St. Johns County Judge Lee Smith adjudicated Lucas guilty on charges of possession of a schedule II substance, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the St. Johns County Clerk of Court. He pleaded no contest.

