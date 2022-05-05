St. Johns County teen set for pre-trial hearing in murder of Tristyn Bailey

Nearly a full year since 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body was found, the teenager accused of her murder will walk into court for one of the final times before his trial begins.

Aiden Fucci, who is now 15, is the only suspect accused in Bailey’s death. On Mother’s Day 2021, her family reported Tristyn missing. Following a day-long search her body was found in a wooded area in Durbin Crossing North. Deputies say Bailey was stabbed more than 100 times.

“Teenagers are capable of things we have never imagined they could be. And this case is an example of that”, said State Attorney R.J. Larizza when announcing the charges last year.

Key evidence in the case includes DNA samples from Fucci’s family, jail calls, and surveillance footage. Also expected in court today is the suspect’s mom. Crystal Smith is charged for tampering with evidence.

Aiden Fucci’s trial is expected to start this November. Because he is a juvenile, a death sentence is not an option, but the charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.











