St. Johns County Vietnam memorial wall and concert unveiled today

After completing the Snowball Express in Orlando for children of Gold Star Kids at Disney World, the Florida Patriot Guard Riders will provide a motorcycle escort to erect the Vietnam Travelling and the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Walls at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, front porch.

These memorials pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice (Vietnam and Post 9/11 conflicts) and their families.

The Walls will be open for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the concert going on from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

All are welcome to visit, reflect, honor and pay respects to the fallen. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders will be available to help locate names of loved ones on the wall and provide pencil etchings as a cherished remembrance and keepsake, so the fallen and their families are never forgotten. The Vietnam Travelling Wall lists 58,320 names of the fallen. The GWOT Memorial Wall has over 7,000 names.

Hosted by Daniel Garcia, “The Walking Man”, and Global Walk Inc., the Memorial Walls will remain at the Amphitheatre during the follow-on patriotic World Changers Benefit concert to offer respect and healing to our heroes who sacrifice their lives for us every day: veterans, first responders, and their families. The concert features The Long Run Band, guest speaker Karen Vaughn, the St. Augustine Royal Family, Grammy® Nominee Bruce Stephen Foster, the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes and Drums, new artist Joshua Henry, and a ribbon cutting by the St John County Chamber of Commerce. iFILM Florida will capture video of this event

